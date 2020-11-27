The 21 best Black Friday deals you can get right now: 4K TVs, AirPods, laptops, more

The 2020 Black Friday deals event has officially arrived, with thousands of discounts on everything from laptops and 4K TVs to game consoles, smart home gadgets, and appliances now live across the web, from retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Home Depot.



We've seen some fantastic Black Friday deals already over the past 24 hours as retailers launched their sales early, and even more, offers are now live as Black Friday proper gets underway. And whether you have your eye on a particular product and are waiting for the price to drop, or just like to browse the bargains and see what catches your eye, with so many deals out there you may be wondering where to start, and asking yourself which deals are the real deals – the ones you simply can't afford to miss.



That's where we come in. The TechRadar deals team has been sifting through the mountain of discounts to bring you the very best deals on the biggest products across all the main tech categories.



So whether you're splashing out on yourself, or looking to get your holiday season gift shopping done early, these are the very best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Deals that we're confident won't be bettered over the weekend and into Cyber Monday, some of which are the lowest prices we've ever seen on those products. Deals that are unlikely to be around for long. Deals that you will want to click on right now.

The 21 Best Black Friday deals right now

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Amazon's epic Black Friday deal has the AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. You'll have to be fast though, this deal is flashing in and out of stock.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $70 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart's Black Friday sale. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does, but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Acer Chromebook 715: $549.99 $299 at Walmart

Save $270 - this might just be the best Chromebook deal we'll see on Black Friday, with almost 50% knocked off this impressively powerful Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 – The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features via an Alexa voice remote.

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 32GB: $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

This is the best price we've ever seen on this year's standard iPad, and with a $50 discount, this is likely to be the lowest you'll see it this Black Friday. Grab this while you can if you're after a standard iPad that can do almost everything.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen, with Best Buy discounting this Vizio OLED TV to an all-time low price of $899.99. The 55-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to OLED Ultra Color Spectrum technology, which brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229 $168 at Best Buy

Save over $61 on the best wireless earbuds of 2020 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen so far for the Sony WF-1000XM3. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation, brilliant sound, and a fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band WiFi connectivity.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $328 at Walmart

Save $102 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the best-selling Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for just $328. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic mid-range set for any living room.

All-new Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $21 - The all-new Echo Dot is getting a first-time price cut at Amazon. The redesigned compact smart speaker works with Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $250 – Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a two-microphone system, and are on sale for a massively low $199.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 on Amazon

Save $50 – Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this Black Friday Amazon deal, a saving of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life and GPS. It's also waterproof, so you can track your swims, and you can make payments with Fitbit Pay, and play music from your wrist via the Spotify app.View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – A fantastic Black Friday TV deal, you can score a $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 laptop: $1,599.99 $1,099 at Best Buy

Save $500 – The HP Spectre x360 15 is one of the best ultrabooks money can buy, and a TechRadar favorite – and even more so with this massive $500 price cut. With a 4K OLED screen, Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're getting top-end lavish specs here, in a stunning premium form factor.

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $394 $199 at Walmart

Save $195 - One of Walmart's online-only headline deals is $100 off this robot vacuum if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen for a robot vacuum.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $200 – This Dell XPS 13 is seeing a hefty price cut in Dell's Black Friday sale. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen than on some machines, the components here are outstanding: a 10th-gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.

