Virgin TV customers will get access to Sky Sports and Movies apps next month

Virgin Media television customers who subscribe to the Sky Sports and Sky Movies channels through their cable service will have the added bonus of on the go viewing from this August.

Virgin customers paying for Sky's premium content will be able to log into the Sky Sports Mobile TV and the Sky Movies apps for iOS next month using their existing Virgin account details.

As well as live action in time for the start of the Premier League season, they'll also be able to tap into to the on-demand content from within the apps. There's a host of additional content through the iPad app.

Just like Sky TV customers, Virgin-ers will be able to log in on two Apple devices, but there's no access for Android customers as yet, according to a post on the Virgin community forums

Common enemy

Virgin Media customers are already able to access 7 Sky channels (from farther down the trough) through the Virgin TV Anywhere apps for iOS and Android.

Earlier this week the company also announced the arrival of the Sky Sports 3, Sky Sports 4 and Sky Sports Formula 1 channels in HD.

It seems, through this latest alliance, Sky and Virgin have resolved to unite against the threat posed by BT's television and broadband offerings.

Earlier this week Sky announced a new Sky Sports 5 channel which will show the Champions League coverage next season. Virgin customers will have access. BT's will not.

As the old saying goes: "The enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Via Engadget