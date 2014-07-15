A trio of new Sky Sports HD channels have just hit your Virgin Media box

The World Cup may be over but Virgin Media is pushing ahead for a new season of sport, rolling out three new Sky Sports channels starting today.

Earlier this year we reported that Sky and Virgin struck a five-year deal to see Virgin Media earn itself every Sky HD channel available.

Now Sky Sports 3 HD, Sky Sports 4 HD and Sky Sports F1 HD are appearing on Virgin set-stop boxes, according to Virgin itself, with Sky Sports 5 to also appear when it launches in a few weeks time. If you're already paying £7 a month to get Sky's HD content then you'll get the new channels for no extra charge.

At the same time, Virgin has also announced that seven Sky channels are also joining the TV Anywhere lineup: Sky 1, Sky 2, Sky Living, Sky Living it, Sky Arts 1, Sky News and Sky Sports News.

Via Engadget