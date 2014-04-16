Twitter gets its own 'record' button after sealing partnership with Sky

You can now record TV shows on your Sky box from within Twitter thanks to a new partnership between Sky and the brevity-favouring social network.

Twitter has long been talking up how it will integrate with your viewing to bring watercooler television into the 21st century, and teaming up with Sky for the #WatchOnSky trial has added record or watch now functionality.

If you expand a #WatchOnSky tweet from one of the company's Twitter accounts, you'll see a Sky+ 'R' record button which will set your box to record, as well as a Watch on Sky Go option that opens the broadcaster's streaming application.

Of course that only works if you have a connected Sky+HD box and you will need to sign in to your Sky Account too.