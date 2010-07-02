Japan not convinced by 3D, blames glasses

Japanese consumers aren't completely convinced by 3D, according to a new survey, with 70 per cent of those asked blaming having to wear glasses for their decision not to buy a 3D TV.

The survey was conducted by Kakaku.com on nearly 9,000 people and the results weren't that flattering for those companies who have bet big that 3D will be a massive hit.

Just 31 per cent of those asked said they were contemplating purchasing a 3D TV, with 57 per cent saying that the price of the technology was too high.

40 per cent blamed the lack of content for their decision not to buy a 3D TV and a whopping 70 per cent said they were turned off by the idea of wearing special 3D specs to view 3D content.

Lowering expectations

Speaking about the results, Tsuyoshi Kamada from Kakaku.com said: "Television makers' expectations for 3D are high but looking at the degree of interest among consumers, there is a big gap with the enthusiasm of manufacturers."

Most of the main television manufacturers - including Sony, Samsung, Panasonic and LG - have announced the arrival of their 3D sets in the UK, so it will be interesting to see what kind of response the British public have when sales figures are released later in the year.

