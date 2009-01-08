Virgin & ITV: Internet details not yet finalised

Although Virgin Media customers are to be given access to ITV programmes through their PCs, it seems that the details of exactly how that will happen have not been hammered out yet.

Virgin announced a deal with ITV that sees thousands of hours of television, both through 7 day catch up on-demand and TV Choice on-demand, become available to its customers.

The press release also added that customers could enjoy ITV's programming through their PCs: "In addition, Virgin Media and ITV have also agreed that Virgin Media TV subscribers will be able to watch ITV content online via their computers, providing further viewing options."

Details?

Virgin Media confirmed to TechRadar that the details of that were not yet available, with a spokesman adding: "As part of our agreement we are working with ITV to give Virgin Media customers access to archive content online, as well as the regular catch-up TV service."

The popularity of the BBC iPlayer and YouTube has given television watching on the internet a real boost, with the likes of Sky, through its Sky Player TV, and ITV, through ITV Player, getting in on the act.

Virgin Media could potentially give customers a log in for ITV's ITV Player that gives them access to on-demand or host the content on its own portal.