Ted Lasso season 2: release date, cast, and everything else we know

Good news for curious football outsiders and expert armchair managers alike: not only is there a Ted Lasso season 2 on the way, but the record-breaking Apple TV Plus hit has been renewed for season 3, even before Lasso’s ragtag bunch so much as kick a ball in the second tier of the English football – or soccer, as y'all might call it.

The show brought in 25% new viewers to Apple’s relatively new and shiny streaming service, according to THR, and that’s probably because the big-hearted show about a clueless American coach managing an English soccer team isn’t really about football at all. The first season focused on the dysfunctional relationships of its nuanced, funny characters, and there’s plenty for actual football fans to enjoy, without the show leaning too heavily on lazy Anglo-American culture clash jokes.

That said, Lasso and company have their work cut out for them this season if they want to keep up their quality performances. Not on the pitch, we mean: though with Ted’s outside-the-box ‘plays’, Richmond clearly has room for improvement on that front.

Anyway, with spoilers for the first season throughout, here’s everything we know about Ted Lasso season 2 so far, including the cast members we expected to return, and when the new season is likely to kick off.

Time to start warming those biscuits. Production for @TedLasso Season 2 has officially begun! pic.twitter.com/EHZWbwiY58January 15, 2021

We do know that Ted Lasso season 2 – itself renewed only five days after the season 1 premiere – will run for the same ten episodes the first did, but we don’t know when they’re coming yet.

In January 2021, however, Apple revealed on Twitter that production on season 2 has begun, along with a new image of Lasso, flanked by the idiosyncratic Coach Beard, and newly-promoted Coach Nate. The first season launched in August 2020, so summer 2021 is a best-case scenario for season 2. Of course the continuing Covid-19 crisis could delay that, but filming is allowed in London subject to UK government guidelines, despite England's current national lockdown.

Ted Lasso season 2 story: life in the lower leagues

While we don’t know much about the Ted Lasso season 2 story yet, we have a good idea of where it’ll go. Of course, the headline for Richmond F.C. is that they’ve been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship, courtesy of a last-minute winner from Jamie Tartt’s Manchester City.

The football side of Ted Lasso will likely be preoccupied with adjusting to the new level, then, but given the proposed three-season arc, we predict an immediate return to English football’s top tier, with Richmond battling for the Premier League title in season 3. Well, strange things can happen in football.

But while Tartt’s loan spell was terminated in season 1, Lasso’s unique coaching methods and emphasis on teamwork clearly won Jamie over. Perhaps Tartt will turn his back on his abusive father for good and help Richmond on the way to a Premier League return.

Of course, Ted Lasso is more about the players, staff, and their families than it is the football. We’ll also see Rebecca’s continued feud with her ex-husband (Anthony Head), Roy adjusting to life out of the first team, and with Keeley, and Ted’s struggles with his divorce and distance from his family.

Just finished my first week back on #TedLasso S02. pic.twitter.com/1tj2R8dlHWJanuary 16, 2021

Ted Lasso season 2 cast: getting the squad back together

Besides the tweet above confirming the return of Jeremy Swift’s shy Director of Football, Higgins, we don’t have any official confirmation of the cast members who’ll be reprising their roles for Ted Lasso season 2. Of course there’s no Ted Lasso without the man himself (Jason Sudeikis): Lasso was pictured next to Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) in Apple’s season 2 production announcement tweet, so we know they’re back, at least.

Chances are we’ll see plenty of other familiar faces, such as chairman, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple). Brett Goldstein’s legendarily grumpy Roy Kent may be out of the first team, but expect to see him adapting to retired life. And Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) may have returned to Manchester City, but the door has certainly been left open for the star to rescue Richmond.

Teams tend to change significantly when they drop divisions, especially from the Premier League to the Championship, so there’s a sensible opportunity for co-creator Bill Lawrence to sign some new players for Richmond. We’ll have to wait and see on that front, when it comes to new cast members.

Will there be more than three seasons of Ted Lasso?

We certainly hope so. But while the early season 3 renewal is cause for celebration, it’s worth knowing that this may be all we get. Interviewed on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast about his old show Scrubs, co-creator Lawrence warned that “Ted Lasso is a three-season show” owing to Jason Sudeikis’ busy life and young family. That said, if seasons 2 and 3 are as important to Apple TV Plus' offering as the first has proved to be, that could surely change.