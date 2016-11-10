Target’s Black Friday deals let you save big on iPads, Xbox One S and more

Attention, shoppers! Target just released its huge Black Friday ads page, giving you a sneak peek at the price cuts it'll offer beginning November 24 through November 26, and even earlier.

Many of the deals take a big chunk of change off the tablets, wearables, consoles and TVs that are sure to be on your holiday shopping list. When Target's Black Friday deals go live (bookmark these pages now!) you'll find a ton of great savings.

Take Apple iPads: You can nab a iPad Pro 9.7 for a starting price of $449 (savings of $150.99), an iPad Air 2 starting at $274 (savings of $125.99) or an iPad mini 2 starting at $199.79 (savings of $70.20).

Looking for something smaller? The Apple Watch Series 1 will retail from $198 (savings of $71.99), while the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ lobs $80 off its price to bring it to just $119.99.

Target also boasts it's running the Fitbit Charge HR to its lowest price ever - $89.95, saving you $40.

Gaming and TVs

If gaming is what you're after, you'll find a ton of discounted titles, including Gears of War 4 , FIFA 17 and Madden 17 come Black Friday time.

The Xbox One S is also getting some love: a 500GB edition bundled with Battlefield 1 or Minecraft will retail for $249.99 (normally $299.99), plus you'll get a free $40 Target GiftCard.

As for Target's TV deals, you'll find a range of sizes and discounts. A Samsung 50" 4K TV that's normally $749.99 drops to just $397.99, while a LG 55" 4K screen will ring you up at $499.99. For those who like to go big or go home, a Samsung 60" 4K TV will only cost you $697.99, down from $1,199.99.

Start saving right now

These deals are set to go live on Thanksgiving Day, but Target is already offering Early Access savings starting today.

The Apple TV price in a number of configurations is currently slashed by 25% with Early Access deals, so you can cross at least one item off your list if you're looking to pick one up right now.

Target has also discounted several Beats headphones, including the Beats Tour 2.0 for $64.99 . In a double savings whammy, both the Beats Solo 2 Wireless and Solo 2 Wireless Active Collection cans are marked down to $119.99.

Finally, while they're nowhere near as popular as they were last year, if you or a loved one is still clamoring for a hoverboard, you can pick a Jetson V6 Hoverboard with Bluetooth up now for the Early Access price of $284.99.