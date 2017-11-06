Target ad leak just started Black Friday way early

Target's Black Friday deals have dropped in the form of a massive catalog showing off many of the discounts that will be available. But, Target isn't making shoppers wait until Black Friday to start savings, as it has a number of deals available as a Black Friday preview.

The current deals are for today only. There are a few Christmas products on sale, including an artificial pre-lit tree $30 off for $29 and an LED projector for making a spectacle of the whole front of your house. Parents can save on car seats, a play pen, and even a baby monitor set 50% off for $89.

Preparing for the family holiday got a little bit easier, too, thanks to a 50% discount applied to a wide range of board games offered by Target. Board games aren't the only thing to play with in the sale. Several 'Hoverboards' are $100 off.

Easily the most stunning deal in Target's Black Friday Preview is the staggering $220 discount on Beats Studio2 Wireless Headphones, bringing the headphones below half of their original price.

Shoppers who aren't able to take advantage of the early deals today shouldn't worry, as Target has even more in store for Black Friday itself. Aside from a wide selection of products with huge discounts, Target is running its Black Friday sales event from 6PM on Thanksgiving through November 25.

