Weekend Surface Pro deals can save you $200 on Pro X and Pro 7 laptops

The Surface Pro X is two months into its lifespan and is already seeing deals cutting $200 off its price tag. That's a fantastic opportunity to grab a high-end 2-in-1 laptop deal for less right now, with even more savings to be had on the cheaper Surface Pro 7. Most of these Surface Pro deals are offering $200 off selected models, with one of the smallest Pro X configurations coming in at just $899 this week. A 256GB upgrade can be found for just $1,099 or you can go all out with a 512GB SSD for $1,599.

Selected Surface Pro 7 deals are also offering cheaper alternatives if you want to spend even less on your new Microsoft 2-in-1 laptop. You can pick up a Surface Pro 7 with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD with a keyboard for $764.99 right now, or upgrade to the 256GB model for $999.99.

These Surface Pro deals certainly aren't to be sniffed at if you're in the market for a luxury 2-in-1 laptop or tablet and don't fancy the Apple flavor. Grab them while they last and you can take advantage of the lowest prices we've seen yet on Microsoft's latest Pro offerings.

Be wary that many of these prices don't include the Type Cover keyboard accessory, however, you'll find the latest prices for those further down the page as well.

Not in the US? Scroll further down to find the best Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X deals in your area.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deals and sales

Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | 128GB SSD | 8GB RAM | Surface Pro Type Cover | $1,029.99 $764.99 at Walmart

This Surface Pro 7 bundle from Walmart is the only Surface sale to offer the Type Cover included in the price. You're saving a few dollars by picking up this 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD model with a 10th generation i5 processor and the keyboard included, but you can also pick up the tablet itself for $699.99 without it.

Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | 256GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

This mid-range Surface Pro 7 offers 8GB of RAM with the same 10th generation i5 processor but a boost up to 256GB in SSD storage space. That's fantastic for a sub-$1,000 price tag, and offers a great spec for multi-tasking between some fairly high-performance apps and programs. You can upgrade to 16GB of RAM and an i7 processor for $1,299.99 if you want that extra push at a cheaper price than usual.

The Surface Pro x offers Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 laptop and runs on the Microsoft-Qualcomm brainchild ARM chip, the Microsoft SQ1. It looks and feels like the sleek powerhouse it is and brings a massive 13-inch PixelSense display to the Surface party.

If you think you'll need a headphone jack, however, you might want to consider these Surface Pro 7 deals instead. While the Pro X does excel in a few areas, connectivity seems to be a sore spot. Instead, the Surface Pro 7 offers a still-lightning fast tablet computer complete with audio out.

Today's best Surface Pro X deals and sales

Surface Pro X | 13-inch | 128GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

One of the smallest specs running on the Surface Pro X but by no means a weak configuration, this 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM combo offers plenty of room for multitasking and running some high-performance programs on your new tablet. This is also the 4G and WiFi model, meaning you can take your web browsing on the go without relying on public internet connections.

Surface Pro X | 13-inch | 256GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy

A step up in storage means you can keep more entertainment, documents, and apps right where you need them, and with 8GB of RAM, you can load everything and switch between programs with lightning speed. For video editing or more app-intensive uses, this is a fantastic model, but you can always push for 16GB RAM for just $1,299 in these Surface Pro X deals.

Surface Pro X | 13-inch | 512GB SSD | 16GB RAM | $1,799 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Coming in most expensive, but still with $200 off, is the highest spec on the list today. This Surface Pro X deal hides a powerful 16GB of RAM and a massive 512GB SSD for just £1,599 this week. Power and portability at its finest, this is an excellent price on one of Microsoft's most performance-ready 2-in-1 laptops.



