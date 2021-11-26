Steam Autumn sale 2021: 10 of the best games to buy on the cheap

The 2021 Autumn Steam sale has arrived. Black Friday may be taking over a plethora of online retailers right now, but Valve's gaming platform is also getting in on the action.

Rather than actually taking part in the Black Friday sales, Steam is doing its own thing. Just like every other year, then, really. Still, the Autumn Steam sale is the perfect time to pick up one, two, or even a whole bunch of new games that you've been eager to play. Or add to your back catalog, whichever takes your fancy.

Usually, games that are available on Steam are also ported to other consoles, including Xbox and PlayStation.

But we digress. There's a seemingly infinite number of games that have had their prices slashed in the Autumn Steam sale – or the Fall Steam sale, if any US residents are reading this – so you may feel overwhelmed about which titles you should be spending your hard-earned cash on.

That's where we come in. We've taken a deep dive into every corner of Steam's current sale, which began on November 24 and runs right through to December 1, to search for the best (and cheapest) games that you'll want to pick up. You can thank us later – or, if you prefer, right now. It's Thanksgiving weekend in the US, after all.

What are the best games in the Steam Autumn sale?

As we mentioned in our intro, there are plenty of games that have been discounted in the Steam Autumn sale. As such, it can be hard to work out which ones you should opt for.

Chances are good you've already got a list of titles that you want to bag. But the Steam Autumn sale can throw up the odd surprise or two, and this may change which game you prioritize.

Alternatively, you may be going for a scattergun approach. You've got a bundle of cash that's burning a hole in your pocket, and you aren't overly fussed about what you should buy. This might be particularly true if you're a gamer who dabbles in multiple genres as opposed to a single one, including first-person shooters, JRPGs, sports sims, and other game types.

Regardless of how you want to play this, we've hand selected 10 of the best Steam Autumn sales for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 period. You can check them out in the bullet-point list below, and we've handily linked out to each Steam page. All you need to do is click on the link and you'll be whisked away to the right part of Steam. We're nice like that.

These, then, are the 10 best Steam Autumn sale deals around:

When does the Steam Autumn sale end?

You may have missed it earlier, so we'll repeat it for anyone who did: the Steam Autumn sale will end on Wednesday, December 1 at 10 AM PT. That's 1 PM ET for east coast US citizens, 6 PM GMT for UK dwellers, 11:30 PM IST for Indian residents, and 4 AM AEST (on Thursday, December 2) for Australian readers.

That means, at the time of writing, you've got six days left to decide what you want to buy. After that, you'll be waiting until the Steam Winter Sale rolls around, in mid to late December, for the next sales period.

