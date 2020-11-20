Star Wars Squadrons and FIFA 21 get massive discounts in Black Friday gaming deals

Black Friday gaming deals are arriving, but not all of the offers are on hardware. We're also seeing a number of great discounts on EA games, including Star Wars Squadrons, Apex Legends, FIFA 2021, and The Sims 4 – making it cheaper than ever to delve into these iconic titles.

The discounts are only on current-gen software, such as PC, PSVR, Oculus, Xbox One, and PS4 – no Xbox Series X or PS5 games being discounted just yet – but the savings are hefty, and will be welcome whether you're coming to a game for the first time or looking to save on a number of expansion packs.

Not in the US? Check out gaming deals for your region at the end of this article.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons was something of a surprise success – given the inconsistent quality of so many tie-in Star Wars games. Playing in optional VR, especially, is a breathtaking experience, even leading our computing editor to reassess his view of the entire medium: "After years of being a virtual reality sceptic, playing Star Wars: Squadron has almost single handily changed my mind."

Squadrons was previously retailing for a pretty reasonable $39.99, though this latest discount knocks 40% off the RRP, bringing it to just $24 on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, Origin, and the Epic Game Store. These discounts kick off in earnest from November 20 for most online portals – November 25 for Steam and Epic Game Store – and run until November 30 / December 1, meaning you'll have a good week or so to benefit from the promotion.

Origin: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

PlayStation: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30

Xbox: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3

Steam: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

Epic Game Store: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

FIFA 21

FIFA 2021 doesn't exactly shake up the formula laid out in previous installments, and is a bit heavy on microtransactions for our liking, but for those determined to play every iteration of the footballing sim, it's now getting some hefty half-price discounts.

Origin: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

Steam: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

Nintendo Switch eShop: $35 (30% Off) from 23-Nov - Dec. 2

Origin: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1 (Deluxe)

PlayStation: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30 (Deluxe)

Xbox: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3 (Deluxe)

Steam: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 25 - Dec. 1 (Deluxe)

PlayStation: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30 (Super Deluxe)

Xbox: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3 (Super Deluxe)

Steam: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 25 - Dec. 1 (Super Deluxe)

PlayStation: $35 (42% Off) from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30 (Standard Edition Bundle)

Xbox: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3 (Standard Edition Bundle)

Origin: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1 (Super Deluxe)

The Sims 4

Ah, The Sims. The beloved franchise initially started out as a critique of consumerism, but has since become booming business, with a number of iterations and expansion packs to shake up your tired family dramas and grieving swimming pools.

The base game is now a meagre $5-10 across different platforms – for a 75-88% saving – with expansions like Eco Living or Nifty Knitting getting half-price discounts too.

The Sims 4

Origin: $5 (88% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

PlayStation: $10 (75% Off) from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30

Steam: $5 (88% Off) from Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

Xbox: $10 (75% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3

The Sims 4 Eco Living

Origin: $20 (50% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

Steam: $20 (50% Off) from Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

PlayStation: $20 (50% Off) from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30

Xbox: $ (% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3

The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting

Origin: $5 (50% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

Steam: $5 (50% Off) from Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

The Sims 4 Journey to Batuu

Origin: $15 (25% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

Xbox: $15 (25% Off) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3

Apex Legends

The hit multiplayer shooter has got some discounts, too. The base game, of course, is free to play, but these content bundles for additional characters ('legends') are going very cheap right now. Check out our Apex Legends characters guide for more info on both Octane and Bloodhound.

Origin: $13 (35% Off Bloodhound Bundle) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

Origin: $25 (35% Off Bloodhound Lifeline Edition) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

PlayStation: $13 (35% Off Bloodhound Lifeline Content Bundle) from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30

Origin: $13 (35% Off Octane Bundle) from Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

PlayStation: $13 (35% Off Octane Pathfinder Content Bundle) from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30

