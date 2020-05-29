Sonic the Hedgehog is officially getting a sequel

When Sonic’s original polarizing design was revealed, the internet was outraged. But after an impressive overhaul, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie went on to become a box office success and earned itself a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The good news is that for everyone who enjoyed the Blue Blur’s big screen outing, a sequel is officially underway. Speaking to Variety, Paramount Pictures and Sega confirmed that development on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is still in its infancy, but Jeff Fowler will direct the film, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller will pen the script.

Decisions on casting and a production start date have not been made, but if Jim Carrey doesn’t return to his role as the evil genius Doctor Robotnik, we’ll be shocked (and a little bit outraged). There’s no foreseeable reason why Ben Schwartz (the voice of Sonic) wouldn’t return, either.

Speed freak

Though many dismissed Sonic the Hedgehog as yet another terrible video game to film adaptation (and there has been a lot), the live-action comedy gained the number one opening weekend of all time for a movie based on a game. After premiering in February, the film was also released early digitally in March due to widespread theater closures during the pandemic.

Though Sonic's success may be seen as surprise, credit should be given to Paramount Pictures, who listened to fan feedback over Sonic's strange human-like design and delayed the film's release to ensure that the speedy hog looked more like Sonic instead of some unsettling, blue alien creature.