Apple shuts out lockscreen bypass bug with iOS 7.0.2

Remember the iOS 7 bug we reported on last week? The one that let just about anyone gain access to certain sensitive material on your iDevice from the lockscreen, even with a passcode enabled?

You know the one, and thankfully Apple was well aware of it too. The company, true to its word, is sending out a fix right now.

iOS 7.0.2 is making its way over the air, fixing "bugs that allow someone to bypass the lockscreen passcode."

The update is available for iPhones, iPads and iPod touches. iOS 7.0.2 also packed along a way to re-add the Greek keyboard options for passcodes, according to 9to5Mac.

Secrets safe

The bug, discovered last week, let anyone with physical access to a device running iOS 7 access a limited amount of data.

While it wasn't a veritable buffet of info and required certain conditions - such as Control Center access from a locked state - to be in place, it was still a disconcerting situation as a someone could get into Mail, Facebook, Twitter and Flickr.

Things should be rectified with iOS 7.0.2.

You'll need Wi-Fi to download and install, and an added perk is that the update puts all iOS 7-capable devices on the same playing field. The last update, iOS 7.0.1, was only available for the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.

