Major carriers stay broke as Google Wallet app enriches more phones

Google made several Google Wallet-related announcements today, revealing that the mobile payment app has arrived on a handful of new phones.

On Google+, the company shared that Google Wallet is now supported on the Samsung Galaxy S4, the Samsung

Galaxy Note 2

, and the

HTC One

on Sprint, as well as the Galaxy Note 2 on U.S. Cellular.

"Just download the Google Wallet app from the Play store, enable NFC, and tap to pay!" the announcement exclaimed.

But it also cast a glaring light on the service's irksome absence on major U.S. carriers AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

Where's my wallet?

Besides Sprint, three of the four largest U.S. carriers have thrown lots in support of Google Wallet competitor Isis.

This, in a nutshell, is likely why Google Wallet is unavailable on AT&T, Verizon and Sprint, and why Google has been unable so far to make the service as successful as it should be.

Last year, Verizon went so far as to make public excuses as to why it blocks Google Wallet, but the facts remain the same.

We've asked T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon for each carrier's current stance on the service and whether there's any chance they'll support Google Wallet at some point, and so far an AT&T representative informed us that the company has no comment. We will provide an update when we hear back from the others.

Buying and selling

Today Google also singled out "new features that let you easily send money and buy online" with Google Wallet.

The search company invited U.S. developers to sign up for its new Google Wallet Instant Buy Android API, which will simplify the checkout process for online merchants selling physical goods and services online.

In addition, Google revealed that Google Wallet's newfound integration with Gmail allows users to send money to others from within Gmail, even if the recipients don't have Gmail themselves.