30 best apps for college students

University life is all about finding a balance between having fun and studying because whether you're a freshman or a senior, it's tough to stay focused with so much going on around you.

You're juggling a social life with studying plus holding down a part-time job and applying for internships all the while struggling to figure out your major (and life in general). Whew, it's tiring just thinking about it.

So with all that in mind, we've rounded up the 30 best apps to help you study and organize, plus a bit more (think exercise and finding good deals).

Some apps are free, and some are not, but we've tried to find the cheapest Apple and Android apps for your student budgets to help make everything about college just a tad easier.

Best document apps

These apps are great for saving your papers and for writing (or recording) notes during lectures. Plus you won't have to worry about losing files again if everything is saved to a cloud server, which can be accessed from multiple devices.

1. Google Drive

Price: Free

Available on: iOS, Android

Who needs Microsoft Word when you have Google Drive? Nothing against Word, but you can at least access your Drive files from any other device with an internet connection. You can only create documents and spreadsheets but you can upload photos and access PDFs.

2. Pages

Price: $9.99 (£6.41, AUD$11.06)

Available on: iOS

Pages is an iOS-only app and you have to pay to get it but it works really well. You can create different types of documents and save them to the cloud server and work on later if you prefer using a larger screen. The automatic saves are also a nice little feature.

3. Super Note

Price: Free, or $2.99 (£1.92, AUD$3.31)

Available on: iOS

This app is a decent little note-taking tool. There are a few color coded options to choose from all with the ability to record voice memos and makes it easy to avoid clutter. You can also download your notes but it involves the extra step of emailing it to yourself or manually typing in a link address. There is also a limit to the amount of notes you can take but for the small amount of $2.99 (£1.92, AUD$3.31) you're getting a deal.

4. Noteshelf

Price: $5.99 (£3.85, AUD$6.63)

Available on: iOS, iPad

Noteshelf is even more comprehensive than Super Note. This app is essentially your very own virtual notebook shelf with tons of customization options for each notebook and a bunch of editing tools - which is great for all the classes you'll be taking.

5. Evernote

Price: Free

Available on: iOS, Android

Evernote is probably one of the most popular note-taking apps, and upon download, it's not difficult to see why. The app does nearly everything, from syncing across multiple devices to creating notes and lists, Evernote is bound to be a staple for college life.