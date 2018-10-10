Snapchat’s latest fashion-forward Spectacles arrive in the UAE

Snapchat has launched two new designs of its Spectacles in the UAE, named Nico and Veronica.

Priced at AED 87.99, they can be purchased at either Virgin Megastore or Jumbo Electronics stores across the UAE. The price also includes a protective carrying case that doubles as a charger for Spectacles, as well as a charging cable.

The new designs pitch Spectacles as more ordinary-looking sunglasses, fitted in a glossy black-on-black design and with polarized lenses. Other than an updated design, there’s nothing new with these two models, so hopefully you’ll now feel a little less conscious of wearing Spectacles in public.

The company also announced that a new Snapchat feature will also begin rolling out later this year, which is designed to automatically curate Specs Snaps into a Highlight Story.

According to TechCrunch, users of the second generation of Spectacles have recorded 40% more video and images than with the original glasses, so it may be that we see more additions to the range soon.