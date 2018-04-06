Sling TV Packages: Here's every available subscription package for Sling TV

Cord-cutting has become easier and more appealing than ever thanks to the rise of over-the-top streaming packages, which let you get a bundle of popular channels that work across loads of devices - all without a cable box or satellite dish.

Sling TV is one of the most popular options, as the entry-level package is impressively cheap at $20 and nicely packed with essential channels.

However, it's not the only option available from the company: they have varying Sling Orange and Sling Blue bundles, plus a pricier combo pack that gives you all 50+ base channels available through the service.

And if that's not enough, there are plenty of smaller, cheaper Extras packages that can augment your base selection with things like comedy or kid-centric channels. You can also add premium channels, sports packages, and international lineups from many places around the globe.

Feeling overwhelmed? Don't worry- it's really not that complicated. Here's a rundown of everything you'll get with the three main Sling TV package options, as well as which Extras are available.

Sling Orange

Here it is: the base Sling TV package. At just $20 per month, it might be hard to resist this core lineup of channels, which has some pretty prime selections in the midst.

As of this writing, you'll get 30 channels with Sling Orange, which includes sports giant ESPN, Walking Dead network AMC, Cartoon Network (and its nighttime Adult Swim counterpart), Comedy Central and The Daily Show, and plenty more in the mix.

It's a well-rounded offering, albeit one that lacks any broadcast networks plus some other omissions that could push you in a different direction. Also, note that the Sling Orange package only allows you to watch a single stream at a time, while the larger packages give you more flexibility to watch multiple shows or share with family members.

Here's everything you'll find in Sling Orange:

A&E

ACC Network Extra

AMC

AXS TV

BBC America

Bloomberg Television

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

CNN

Comedy Central

Disney Channel

Epix Drive-In

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

Flama

Food Network

Freeform

Galavision

HGTV

History

IFC

Lifetime

Local Now

Newsy

TBS

TNT

Travel Channel

Tribeca Shortlist

Viceland

Sling Blue

At $25 per month, Sling Blue isn't just an expanded version of Sling Orange. While there is some overlap between the packages, Sling Blue snips out some of Orange's offerings and adds in other channels. That could make for some tough decisions on your end.

Notably, Sling Blue cuts out the ESPN channels from Sling Orange and replaces them with a lot of other sports offerings: FS1, FS2, NBCSN, the NFL Network, and both Fox Sports and NBC Sports in select markets.

Sling Blue also brings you NBC and Fox in select markets, so you can watch This is Us and Brooklyn Nine-Nine wherever you are, plus it adds some key entertainment networks: FX (Atlanta) and FXX (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), as well as Bravo (Top Chef), USA, BET, and SyFy. Sling Blue also brings in a couple of Spanish-language channels, including Univision, and this package lets you watch streams on three different devices at the same time.

These are the 45 Sling Blue channels, as of this writing:

A&E

AMC

AXS TV

BBC America

BET

Bloomberg Television

Bravo

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

CNN

Comedy Central

El Rey Network

Epix Drive-In

Flama

Food Network

Fox (Select Markets)

Fox Sports (Select Markets)

FS1

FS2

FX

FXX

Galavision

HGTV

History

IFC

Lifetime

Local Now

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic

NBC (Select Markets)

NBCSN

NBC Sports (Select Markets)

Newsy

NFL Network

Nick Jr.

SyFy

TBS

TNT

Travel Channel

Tribeca Shortlist

TruTV

UniMás

Univision

USA

Viceland

Sling Orange + Blue

This is it: the whole enchilada. Sling Orange + Sling Blue eliminates the need to choose between packages and just bundles all of the channels together at a price of $40 per month.

Granted, there are only six channels in Sling Orange that weren't also in Sling Blue, but that includes heavy-hitters like ESPN (and ESPN2 and ESPN3) and The Disney Channel. Are those really worth the extra $15 per month over Sling Blue? That's really up to you to decide. That said, the combined package does also allow for streaming on four simultaneous devices, which is nice if you have a larger family.

Here's the complete list of 51 channels, in case you're considering it:

A&E

ACC Network Extra

AMC

AXS TV

BBC America

BET

Bloomberg Television

Bravo

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

CNN

Comedy Central

Disney Channel

El Rey Network

Epix Drive-In

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

Flama

Food Network

Fox (Select Markets)

Fox Sports (Select Markets)

Freeform

FS1

FS2

FX

FXX

Galavision

HGTV

History

IFC

Lifetime

Local Now

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic

NBC (Select Markets)

NBCSN

NBC Sports (Select Markets)

Newsy

NFL Network

Nick Jr.

SyFy

TBS

TNT

Travel Channel

Tribeca Shortlist

TruTV

UniMás

Univision

USA

Viceland

Extra Packages

Can't find a Sling TV package that has all of your favorite cable or satellite channels? Luckily, there's still hope: Sling offers an array of Extras add-on packages, each of which brings some similarly-themed channels to your bundle for a little more cash per month.

Depending on which base package you choose, there might be some overlap—but some channels will be new, and you'll pay the same additional rate no matter what.

Also, you can add cloud DVR service for $5 a month, which nets you 50 hours' worth of storage for recording shows, saving them for later, and accessing them from any compatible device.

Here's a look at all of the Extras packages available right now:

Broadcast Extra ($5): Only for Sling Orange subscribers, the Broadcast add-on delivers the local ABC network in certain metro areas, as well as Univision and UniMás.

Comedy Extra ($5): This package bundles in nine more entertainment-centric channels, including MTV and MTV2, TruTV, GSN, and CMT.

Heartland Extra ($5): Into the outdoors? Heartland Extra packs in seven channels, such as World Fishing Network, Sportsman Channel, Outdoor Channel, and Ride TV.

Hollywood Extra ($5): Add more movies to your grid with these five extra channels: Fandor, Reelz, HDNet Movies, Sundance TV, and Turner Classic Movies.

International Packages: Sling TV also offers several packages of international channels, which range in price between $5 and $15 per month for each package and also range widely in the number of channels included. Check out the official website for full listings.

Kids Extra ($5): Kids Extra lets you add eight more child-friendly channels to the pile, such as Disney Junior and Disney XD, classic cartoon network Boomerang, and a trio of Nick picks: Nick Jr, Nicktoons, and TeenNick.

Lifestyle Extra ($5): This 13-pack offers up a nice chunk of entertaining extras, from VH1 and BET to the Cooking Channel, Hallmark Channel, and DIY Network.

NBA League Pass ($29): You can get the full NBA League Pass lineup for $29 per month, or grab an individual NBA Team Pass for any team for $18 apiece.

News Extra ($5): This Extra brings a wider array of channels and perspectives for news junkies, with nine more channels including BBC World News, Fusion, RT, and HLN.

Premium Channels: You can add several premium movie/TV channels at a separate rate for each: HBO is $15, Cinemax is $10, Starz and five sub-channels are $9 altogether, nine Showtime channels are $10 total, and an Epix three-pack is $5. Documentary channel CuriosityStream is also available for $6, Up Faith & Family is $5, and Spanish-language movie channel Pantaya is $6 per month.

Sports Extra ($5): This Extra adds in 14 additional channels, including NBA TV, NHL Network, ESPNews, and ESPNU, along with a handful of ESPN sub-channels and some niche offerings.