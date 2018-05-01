Sling TV packages are only $20 a month - time to cut the cord?

If you're looking to cut the cable cord and ditch high bills for channels you don't use, Sling TV is a great alternative. This live TV streaming service offers a number of packages, with prices starting as low as $20 a month. And lest you think you won't be able to watch the same shows as with cable, these Sling TV packages include many of the same channels as you get with cable.

What's also attractive about Sling TV is that it requires very little equipment. If you have internet service, all you need is a streaming device of some sort, although you can also watch on your computer or tablet. However, if you do need a streaming device, Sling offers a free Roku Express when you prepay for two months of service.

In addition to Roku's TV packages, which are detailed below, you can add supplementary extras. Roku offers a number of $5 bundles grouped by content type (e.g. kids, comedy, sports, etc.), while premium channels like HBO and Showtime are offered a la carte. And to cap it all of, there's no commitment, as you can cancel anytime.

Rather go with a satellite service? Check out these Dish network packages.

Sling Orange (30+ channels) for $20

This may be Sling's most basic and cheapest package, but it still comes with plenty of premium channels. Among those channels included are ESPN, AMC, IFC, and TNT. View Deal

Sling Blue (45+ channels) for $25

For just $5 more, you can get another 15 channels with Sling's Blue TV package. At 55 cents per channel, this package offers the best rate per channel. Additional networks offered include Bravo, FX, and National Geographic.View Deal