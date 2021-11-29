Save up to 30% on popular Anker accessories this Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals are rolling out, and Cyber Monday Anker deals are always some of the best and most popular. The brand makes top-notch accessories that are also great value, from portable chargers and power banks to speakers from its Soundcore line, and they're even better value when the Cyber Monday sales come around.

This Cyber Monday, Anker deals will get you up to 30% off on accessories and audio devices. Those looking for a power bank and portable charger combo, for example, can save $23 on Anker's PowerCore Essential 20000, while if you're working from home you can grab a heavily-discounted Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone. (Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best Cyber Monday Anker deals where you are.)

We're seeing discounts of up to 47% in savings on eufy products as well, if you're looking for something from Anker's smart-home line. Below we've rounded up all the Cyber Monday Anker deals on the brand's roster of accessories.

Today's best Anker Cyber Monday deals

Anker is no stranger to excellent value, offering products that are robust, reliable, and reasonably priced. This Cyber Monday, they're an even better value with up to 30% off in Cyber Monday discounts.

Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000: $74.99 Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000: $74.99 $52.49 at Amazon

Save $22.50 – The Anker Power Core Essential 20000 offers a ton of juice on the go, so you can keep your phones or tablets topped up. It has 18W power delivery, so it can fast-charge some devices. And, Anker includes the charging brick and cable you need to keep this battery pack topped up.

Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone: $99.99 Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Upgrade your audio when you're in meetings with the Anker PowerConf S3. This handy Bluetooth speaker features six microphones to help pick up your voice as well as the voices of anyone else at the table with you. The mics even make it easier to pick up distant voices, so you can pace the floor while having a call. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures stable connections, and a 24-hour battery life means you don't have to worry about getting cut off mid-call.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $39.99 Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 – You can jam out with Anker's Soundcore 2 portable Bluetooth speaker on the cheap this Cyber Monday. You can enjoy 12W stereo sound with play times up to 24 hours. Plus, the Anker Soundcore 2 is water-resistant, so you're good to take it to the beach or get caught in the rain.

Anker Nano Charger 20W PIQ 3.0: $29.99 Anker Nano Charger 20W PIQ 3.0: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save $6 – Need a powerful little charger but on a tight budget? You can get Anker's Nano Charger for just $24 with this Cyber Monday deal. This unit is tiny, but it can supply charge at up to 20W. This deal adds extra value by including a six-foot USB-C-to-Lightning cable in the package, which you'd pay more than $12 for separately.

Anker New Nylon USB C to USB C Cable (2-pack): $17.99 Anker New Nylon USB C to USB C Cable (2-pack): $17.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save $6 – You can pick up some handy USB-C cables at a discount on Cyber Monday. This deal will give you a pair of long, six-foot braided cables. They support basic data transfer and robust power delivery at up to 60W. Anker also offers a few different colors. Need a shorter cable? You can grab the 3.3-foot pack instead.

Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank: $21.99 Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank: $21.99 $15.29 at Amazon

Save $6.70 – Compact power on the go is available with the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000. You'll get a healthy helping of extra juice to fully recharge pretty much any smartphone. It can even charge at up to 12W for a quicker top up for your phone.

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable: $14.99 Anker USB C to Lightning Cable: $14.99 $10.19 at Amazon

Save $4.80 – Apple might charge a lot for its Lightning charging cables, but for Cyber Monday, Anker won't. You can pick up this six-foot cable to keep your iPhone, AirPods, or iPads charged up, and it'll cost you just $12. It also supports Power Delivery for faster charging with compatible devices.

Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Charging Cord: $18.99 Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Charging Cord: $18.99 $13.59 at Amazon

Save $5.40 – Need an extra charging cable for your Apple devices? Anker has you covered with its robust, nylon USB-C-to-Lightning cable. This model is affordable yet still six feet long, and it supports PD fast-charging. It's even MFi certified, so you know it's good to go with your devices. You can find discounts on other sizes as well if you need a shorter cable.

More Anker deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the best Cyber Monday deals on Anker power and audio products from around the web below.

