Save $50 off the super stylish Garmin Venu Sq Music smartwatch right now

The Garmin Venu Sq Music is just $199.99 at Amazon right now – the lowest price we've seen so far for this stylish little Garmin watch, and a saving of $50 off the regular asking price.

This is a special version of the Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch that allows you to store up to 500 songs for offline playback via wireless headphones, or stream music from your Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer account. It also features on-board GPS for tracking outdoor workouts, all-day heart rate monitoring, a pulse ox sensor, and lots more.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin deals near you.

Garmin Venu Sq Music: $249.99 $199 at Amazon (save $50)

A small, stylish smartwatch for sports and everyday wear, the Garmin Venu Sq Music is packed with an impressive array of features. It can store music or play tracks from your preferred streaming service, track workouts, monitor your everyday wellbeing, receive smartphone notifications, and even supports contactless payments. This is the cheapest we've seen it at Amazon so far, and we expect the deal won't last long.

View Deal

The Garmin Venu Sq Music also tracks sleep, monitoring sleep duration and stages each night, and giving you advice on how to improve your nightly rest in the Garmin Connect app. Menstrual cycle tracking is catered for too, and safety tracking tools including Incident Detection can send an automatic message to an emergency contact, complete with your GPS location, if you're involved in an accident.

It doesn't have the super-vivid AMOLED display of the higher-end Garmin Venu and Garmin Venu 2, but the Garmin Venu Sq Music is nevertheless a great-looking smartwatch that works equally well for workouts and everyday wear.

If you're outside the US, here are the best Garmin deals near you.