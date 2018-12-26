Samsung Galaxy S9 Android Pie update begins rolling out

After weeks of beta testing, the long awaited Android 9 Pie OS update is ready for the Samsung Galaxy S9, meaning some users of the S9 and Samsung S9 Plus can now download the new operating system.

Right now, the update is only available in the following countries: Germany, Switzerland, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Turkey – however, it is in the process of being rolled out to the rest of the world, with the update expected to land globally in January 2019.

So, if you're in the UK, US, or Australia, you shouldn't have too long to wait to get your hands on the update for your Galaxy S9 or S9+ – although exact timings are yet to be confirmed.

More to come

The update for Android Pie should bring a number of upgrades to your Galaxy S9/S9+, including an improved user interface, enhancements to the Samsung keyboard, and adaptive brightness, among others.

Don't have the Samsung S9? Not to worry, the Android Pie update is probably coming to your Android-powered phone as well. Here is the full schedule of updates for the different models:

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ – January 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – February 2019

Samsung Galaxy S8 – March 2019

Samsung Galaxy S8+ – March 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – March 2019

Samsung Galaxy A8 2018 and A8+ 2018 – April 2019

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 – April 2019

Samsung Galaxy A9+ 2018 – April 2019

Samsung Galaxy J4 and J4+ – May 2019

Samsung Galaxy J6 and J6+ – May 2019

Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 – July 2019

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo – August 2019

Samsung Xcover4 – September 2019

Samsung J3 2017 – September 2019

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 – September 2019

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 – October 2019

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 – October 2019

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 – October 2019

Via Android Community