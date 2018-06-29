Samsung Galaxy Note 9 hands on reveals its specifications ahead of launch

Samsung’s flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 9 is scheduled to launch at the second Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 9. The company recently sent out the media invites for the launch event to be held at the Barclays Center in New York, USA.

Ahead of the launch, the specifications of the Note 9 have leaked after Russian Tipster Eldar Murtazin revealed them in a hands-on post of the device. Eldar has claimed that he has spent some time with the pre-production unit of the Note 9, which he claims to be very similar to the Note 8 in terms of design.

The Note 9 is expected to feature a similar curved Super AMOLED Infinity display as the Note 8 and will look similar to its predecessor at the front. Eldar has claimed that the Note 9’s display will offer improved sunlight visibility compared to its predecessor. While the prototype had an always on display, it is expected to be available only after the Galaxy S10 launch as it might not be ready for the Note 9.

At the back, the Note 9 will have a horizontal dual camera setup instead of the vertical setup on the Note 8. Another change in the cameras is that the front camera will have variable aperture like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. Samsung is also expected to use improved ISOCELL technology and optical image stabilization for a better photography experience.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Note 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC in Korea and US and an Exynos SoC in other markets including India. In terms of memory, the Note 9 is expected to be available in three variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB internal storage.

Another upgrade that the Note 9 will receive is a bigger 4,000mAh battery, compared to the Note 8’s 3,300mAh battery. Apart from this, not much is known about the device yet and we expect to get more information in the coming days.