“We turn microns into milliseconds” - How Hexagon hopes to be Oracle Red Bull Racing's extra boost in winning Formula 1 success

We’ve all heard it a hundred times; Formula 1 is about speed. But, as the cars get bigger and faster, and track limits get increasingly tighter - it is also about precision, on and off track.

TechRadar Pro was invited to the headquarters of Oracle Red Bull Racing (ORBR) in Milton Keynes by Hexagon for a closer look at some of the latter’s metrology tech and to hear more about how this is helping elevate their performance, one millisecond at a time.

Hexagon are metrology specialists, meaning they help manufacturers collect high quality measurements and technical data, bridging the gap between digital and physical capabilities.

Formula 1’s regulatory body, the FIA, imposes incredibly strict rules on weight, height, and width of the cars - and any infringements carry serious penalties or even disqualification (as George Russel found out in Belgium 2024).

In order to adhere to these regulations, Oracle Red Bull Racing deploys Hexagon technology, measuring the track, the car, and even the weather down to the finest data point.

Quality at speed

Hexagon provides cutting edge laser scanning technology for the team to ensure they understand the car, track, and improvements as much as possible at all times.

For example, the Absolute Scanner AS1 uses blue-laser technology and advanced programming, combining ‘always on’ maximum performance with simple usability for high-productivity non-contact 3D measurement.

The scanner unit can complete 1.2 million points per second without performance degradation, ‘on any surface, whatever the finish or material’ - in fact, it is so accurate, the team says, it can measure a single layer of paint.

“Hexagon is a manufacturer first and foremost,“ says Jason Walker, VP of General Manufacturing at Hexagon, ”we manufacture devices, equipment, also software development and all that to help our customers, both the manufacturer and the measurer, to make products.”

The laser trackers enable the team to measure the setup of the car whilst it’s at HQ in Milton Keynes and also at the track on race weekends - with portable devices coming along with the team across the globe.

Set up with just a tripod behind the car in the pit, it can track the exact position (x,y,z) of a laser scanner or probe in the operator’s hand to make sure the car is set up as the team intended for maximum performance, without breaching incredibly strict regulations.

(Image credit: Hexagon & Oracle Red Bull Racing)

Industry changing technology

The technology is so advanced, that it actually changed the standard for measurement in the sport.

Previously, the FIA used an aluminum block that was placed underneath the car to determine the ride height alongside physical measurement gauges.

But in Formula 1, millimeters matter - and if there’s an opportunity to shave off even an extra 0.001s of the car’s time, Red Bull is going to take it. So, Red Bull started using Hexagon’s Leica Absolute Tracker AT960 to get an even more accurate measurement, so they could push the car to the absolute limit of the regulations.

“{The aim is} to be precise but also to be consistent, to improve consistency in manufacturing,” comments Hilke Priesett, Head of Global Talent Management, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence division.

“And as such improve quality - which overall then leads to what? Reduced waste, reduced cost, and accelerated time to market. So for Red Bull, it's all about speed. For F1, it's all about speed. For our manufacturing customers, and for Hexagon, it's also all about speed.”

The new standard

Other teams quickly adopted the tracker, and now, the FIA itself uses Hexagon equipment to measure and inspect the car, determining legality.

ORBR has reduced faults by 50% in the last two years with Hexagon’s ultra-fast scanning technologies, helping make sure each component is manufactured to the exact specifications and with complete accuracy - as the car is reassembled for each race.

This needs to be perfect, as not only will the car lose performance if any tiny details are misaligned, but it risks the car failing to meet regulations, and suffering a points deduction, grid penalty, or disqualification.

“It’s more than the tech itself; it’s the partnership,” comments Sophia Heath, Red Bull’s Technical Recruitment Engineer. “Hexagon’s engineers work alongside ours to turn data into decisions at Formula 1 speed. That collaboration helps us find performance gains faster, meet new regulations with confidence, and keep pushing the limits of what’s possible on and off the track.”