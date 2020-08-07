Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Google Pixel 4a: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 24

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Matt Swider, TechRadar's Managing Editor, and Chris Barraclough of Tech Spurt, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 24: Google Pixel 4a and Sony's new wireless headphones

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: if the mouse was outlawed today, what would we use instead?

We also share our thoughts on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, and chat about the Google Pixel 4a as well as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... we don't like the crease on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2! You'll have to listen to find out why.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.