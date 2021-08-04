Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specs leak ahead of Unpacked event – and they're very promising

More details about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been leaked ahead of their expected launch on August 11 – and they could be the best Samsung wireless earbuds yet.

According to a tweet from leaker SnoopyTech, the true wireless earbuds will come with active noise cancellation, a 28-hour combined battery life, and an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means you could feasibly submerge them in one meter of water for up to thirty minutes without breaking them.

Galaxy Buds2 Specs:Bluetooth 5.2Battery: 61mAh per Bud and 472 mAh Case.Glossy finishAmbient Sound/ANC3 Mics18h with ANC (5 + 13 in the Case)28h without ANC (8+ 20 in the Case)55 min Battery with 5min ChargingQi ChargingTwo speakers 11 mm Woofer + 6.5 mm TweeterIPX7 pic.twitter.com/tBbR2IoGhgAugust 3, 2021 See more

The tweet also claims that the the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will support Bluetooth 5.2, wireless charging, and will come with a glossy finish. We've previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will come in four different colors: black, white, green, and purple. These color options match the rumored variants for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are said to be coming in black and green, and green and light violet, respectively.

According to SnoopyTech, each earbud will contain two speakers: one 11m woofer and one 6.5mm tweeter. That's the same as Samsung's previous model, the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the best-sounding Samsung buds yet, but they do leave a little to be desired. While their overall presentation is well-balanced, and they do make for a pleasant listening experience, they lack the detail and presence of audiophile-approved earbuds like the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus or the Sony WF-1000XM4.

We're hoping that, in spite of the drivers being the same size, Samsung has tuned them differently so that the Galaxy Buds 2 provide more clarity and a wider soundstage.

If Samsung wants to up its game, the Galaxy Buds 2 should provide more clarity in the mid and high frequencies, as well as a wider, more immersive soundstage.

As with any leak, it's important to take these details with a pinch of salt – but if Samsung can deliver high-end specs like waterproofing, ANC, and a decent battery life for a good price, the company could be onto a winner. We won't have too long to find out, anyway – we're expecting to see the new buds at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on August 11.

Analysis: too much too soon?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (pictured) were only launched in January 2021. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung may not have been in the true wireless earbuds game for very long, but it's gained a reputation for releasing new models in very quick succession.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro only launched in January this year, and since 2019, the company has released no less than four models in the Galaxy line.

By comparison, Apple has only released three AirPods models since 2016 (not including the over-ear AirPods Max).

Samsung's strategy risks making its wireless earbuds seem expendable – why would you spend lots of money on a pair of the company's earbuds when you know a new model is likely on the way in six month's time?

Samsung may be better off taking more time to really hone its audio technology – which still leaves something to be desired – rather than pushing out new models as quickly as possible.