Razer’s new Leviathan V2 soundbar will make you feel like you’re in the game

Razer has released its newest gaming soundbar, the Leviathan V2 , complete with two full-range drivers, a down-firing subwoofer, THX Spatial Audio, and the company’s signature Chroma RGB lights.

As the name suggests, this is a follow-up to the Leviathan soundbar which was released back in 2014 to critical acclaim. Since then, Razer made a number of improvements in terms of performance and the signature Razer features.

Leviathan V2 specs

The Leviathan V2 has a wider output range than its predecessor, with multiple types of drivers, while also being lighter. In addition to the two full-range drivers, you’ll get two tweeters for high-frequency sound and two passive radiators for an enhanced sound.

It’s called ‘passive’ because those types of speakers don’t directly take electricity. Rather, they work as a loudspeaker for a smaller driver behind it and boost that output.

It’s worth pointing out that the subwoofer aims down into the ground for deeper bass.

The Leviathan V2 soundbar weighs just over three pounds, while the subwoofer weighs comes in at a more substantial 6.61 pounds. This new soundbar is slightly bigger than the first Leviathan, coming in at 19.7 x 3.6 x 3.3 inches (W x H x D).

On the back, there’s a USB Type-C port for a PC connection and a subwoofer output. The V2 also has Bluetooth 5.2 capability to wirelessly connect to other devices.

Spatial Audio and rainbow lights

Features are pretty stacked. THX Spatial Audio is a 7.1 surround sound that can accurately deliver sound for a realistic gaming session. With its high level of positional accuracy, it'll sound like in-game enemies are sneaking up behind you.

As mentioned above, the V2 supports Razer Chroma RGB, so you can customize the rainbow lights that shine from below the soundbar. You can tweak the lighting settings to make the lights shine in a Wave pattern or a static Spectrum Cycling via the Chroma Studio app.

And you can tweak the settings from your phone via the official Razer app or from afar via the cloud thanks to Razer Synapse.

The Leviathan V2 is currently available for purchase at $249.99.