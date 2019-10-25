Powerbeats Pro price slashed by $50 ahead of Black Friday at Walmart

It may not quite be Black Friday yet, but plenty of retailers are starting to release fantastic deals, and Walmart is no exception.

As part of its Early Access Sale, the retailer has slashed the price of the Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds by $50, bringing them down from $249.99 to $199.99 – one of the best discounts we've seen before the Walmart Black Friday deals start rolling in.

The buds, which can now be bought for under $200 for the first time, represented a big step up in terms of sound quality for the Apple-owned brand, with Beats' signature bassy profile transformed into the kind of neutral presentation even the most dedicated audiophile will struggle to find issue with.

They may not be the absolute best true wireless earbuds we've ever tested (that honor goes to the noise-canceling Sony WF-1000XM3), their pressure-reducing micro-laser barometric venting hole, their longer battery life, and their superior sound quality makes them the best Apple earbuds on the market.

That could all change when the AirPods 3 are released, but for now, this is a great deal to take advantage of.

It's not just Walmart either; you can also get the Powerbeats Pro for $199.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Apple website. It's worth bearing in mind that they're only available in navy and black at Walmart, whereas the other retailers also have them in attractive cream and khaki-green colors as well.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, it can be tricky to know whether to buy them now, or wait until November. This is quite a significant discount for an Apple product, but these prices could drop even lower over the sales event as retailers try to outdo each other.

Even so, if you're looking for a great pair of true wireless earbuds that you can use for working out and soundtracking your commute, the Powerbeats Pro are a smart option – and even smarter at this price.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Walmart's sale is coming in hot by slashing the price of the Powerbeats Pro headphones by $50 – top workout options that offer the best Beats earbuds experience, in our humble opinion. Right now, they're available in black and navy.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Have an Amazon Prime account? You might get the Powerbeats Pro in every color that little bit faster if you opt for same-day delivery, and they have the same $50 discount as at Walmart.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy are following suit, also cutting the price of the Powerbeats Pro (available in all colors) to less than $200 – for any extra $29, you can get AppleCare+ for headphones for the next two years.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $249.99 $199.99 at Apple

Want to buy directly from the source? Apple has also reduced the Powerbeats Pro by $50, which means you can get these sporty buds and still have (a little) change leftover from two hundred-dollar bills.View Deal