Portugal vs Spain live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Portugal vs Spain - when and where This Group B game sees Portugal vs Spain at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. The game will kick-off at 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am AEST, 7pm Lisbon, 8pm Madrid.

This Group B game sees rivals Portugal and Spain clash at the Fischt Olympic Stadium in Russia's Sochi. Spain are the 2010 World Cup champions putting them among the favourites to win this year. Spain vs Portugal is set to be one of the most interesting clashes of the World Cup 2018 group stages in Russia.

Spain began training fives days ahead of their first game with intense training sessions in Krasnodar, but their preparations turned to shambles after the decision was made to sack Julen Lopetegui just one day before the World Cup started. Their Iberian rivals, Portugal, have beaten Spain twice and lost three times in their last meetings. In the last 36 games against each other Spain have taken 18 victories.

You can live stream every World Cup 2018 match for free using our handy World Cup viewing guide. Or read on to see you options for Portugal vs Spain where you are.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Portugal vs Spain live in the UK

From 7pm BST you'll be able to watch the action of the match between Portugal vs Spain live in the UK. This is thanks to coverage by BBC which will show the game broadcast on TV but also via its iPlayer app for those watching online. If you're outside of the UK but still want to tune into the classic BBC coverage, then your best option will be to watch the stream via a VPN and then tune into TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Spain vs Portugal: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the World Cup 2018 so that's where you can catch the game live. The Portugal vs Spain kick-off time will be 2pm ET, 11am PT. The Fox Go app is another way to watch, ideal for those on the go. For all cord cutters that don't have cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain: Canada live stream

For this tournament CTV is the official Canada broadcaster and will broadcast the Portugal vs Spain game live at 2pm Ontario time or over the internet via the CTV Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Spain vs Portugal: Australia live stream

Portugal vs Spain game is one of the games of the day on the free-to-air SBS broadcaster down under. So if you can get up in time for it (kick-off is at 4am AEST) then there's no need to pay. Or, if you're outside of Australia but still want the SBS coverage, you'll need to watch via a VPN.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand so you can catch the Portugal vs Spain game at 6am Wellington time. Or watch it via you mobile using the Sky Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN service, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

