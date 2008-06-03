Trending
Innovative new iPod docks for bikes

Cannondale design measures speed, distance, calories and more

Cannondale cycles are developing an innovative iPod dock design concept for bikes which can inform the rider of their speed, distance travelled, calories burned, a rearview video camera and more.

It is currently at concept stage and has been put together by D-TANK Design Development in Barcelona have worked on some cool urban bike concepts for Cannondale.

Nod to Nike+

The design is reminiscent of Nike+ technology and you can see more on Cannondale's community site.

TechRadar has contacted Cannondale for further information on the technology – specifically if and when we might see a commercial release, so stay tuned for more as we get it.

