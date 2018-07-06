Polarizer and solid ND combine into one single filter perfect for waterfalls

Singh-Ray filters has teamed up with photography Bryan Hansel to launch the The Bryan Hansel Waterfall Polarizer filter, which combines a polarizer and neutral density (ND) filter into one single filter.

Specifically designed to capture waterfalls and river rapids, combining the two filters into one means there's no longer need to stack multiple filters, which means that potential hurdles from stacking filters, such as light-leakage and vignetting, are avoided.

The Bryan Hansel Waterfall Polarizer filter came about from what Bryan picked-up on during his workshops, noting that the most sought-after technique his students wanted to learn was how to make rushing water from waterfalls appear silky.

While a polarizing filter can cut down reflections, even on an overcast day it can be difficult to achieve a shutter speed slow enough to render water a smooth blur. By adding a neutral density filter, it's possible to drag out the exposure even longer. By stacking filters, however, this can effect image quality.

The Bryan Hansel Waterfall Polarizer filter looks to simplify this process, with the filter delivering between 3 and 5 stops of filtration depending on polarization/rotation.

The filter will be available in sizes from 49mm up to 105mm with the standard ring, though if you're planning to use a wide-angle lens, it's recommended that you opt for the thin ring (58 to 105mm).

There are also P Sprocket and Z-Pro Sprocket options available. Prices start at $370 (around £285 / AU$500) and top out at $650 (around £500 / AU$880).