Pick up a Nikon D750 for just £1,469 and save over £330

You can get your hands on Nikon's brilliant full-frame D750 for just £1,469 from Amazon while stocks last.

It's normally priced at £1,799.99, so that's a very healthy saving of £330.99 – a decent wedge of cash to put towards another piece of camera kit like a lens or flashgun.

The D750 features a brilliant 24.3MP full-frame sensor, is equipped with a excellent 51-point AF system, and can shoot at a continuous 6.5fps. Handling is great, while the useful tilting screen and Wi-Fi connectivity make it a very well-rounded camera that's a great choice for enthusiast photographers.

It may be getting a little old, but at this price, the D750 is a great buy. All you have to do is follow the link below:

Don't hang around though as stock is very low!