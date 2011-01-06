Trending
Sony launches new 3D Cybershot camera range

Full HD progressive video, dual recording and 3D panoramas

Sony's new Cybershot range packs in 3D tech

Sony has launched its latest range of Cybershot digital cameras, with all four models in the new range featuring 3D tech and hi-def video capture.

Sony's latest four new 16.2-megapixel Cybershots (models DSC-TX10, DSC-HX7V, DSC-WX10 and DSC-WX7) are the world's first compact digital still cameras to include 3D Still Image mode, for taking 3D images using only one lens and imager.

Comparable to a DSLR

Additionally, Sony is keen to stress that the the top-of-range WX10 "is one of the only digital still cameras to include a high speed linear focus feature that provides quicker, more precise focusing that's comparable to the speed of a DSLR camera".

Advanced video capture is also possible with all four new cameras, which are capable of recording "crystal-clear movies" at 50i (standard definition) in 1080 AVCHD.

Each camera also packs in a 'Dual Rec' mode which allows for simultaneous capture of decent still images without interrupting your video recording.

3D Panoramic Sweep

Creating your own 3D content is clearly a big deal for Sony at CES 2011, with these latest digital cameras allowing users to view their holiday snaps or home videos on a 3D TV.

The cameras also include an intriguing-sounding "3D Sweep Panorama" feature, which lets you take panoramic 3D pictures in one press-and-sweep motion, in which "the high-speed burst of frames is stitched together to automatically create detail-packed 3D panoramas."

All of Sony's new Cybershot models will be available in a range of different colours from March 2011. Better start saving for that 3D Bravia now…

