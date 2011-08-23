Samsung ST90 review: TechRadar labs data

Our test of the Samsung ST90 is on the way, but in the mean time we would like to share the resolution chart images and the noise and dynamic range results.

As part of our image quality testing for the Samsung ST90, we've shot our resolution chart

If you view our crops of the resolution chart's central section at 100% (or Actual Pixels) you will see that, for example, at ISO 100 the Samsung ST90 is capable of resolving up to around 20 (line widths per picture height x100) in its highest quality JPEG files.

Examining images of the chart taken at each sensitivity setting reveals the following resolution scores in line widths per picture height x100:

Samsung st90 resolution iso 100

Samsung st90 resolution iso 80

ISO 80, score: 20(see full image)

Samsung st90 resolution iso 100

ISO 100, score: 20(see full image)

Samsung st90 resolution iso 200

ISO 200, score: 18(see full image)

Samsung st90 resolution iso 400

ISO 400, score: 16 (see full image)

Samsung st90 resolution iso 800

ISO 800, score: 14 (see full image)

Samsung st90 resolution iso 1600

ISO 1600, score: 14 (see full image)

Samsung st90 resolution iso 3200

ISO 3200, score: 8 (see full image)

These graphs were produced using data generated by DXO Analyzer.

We shoot a specially designed chart in carefully controlled conditions and the resulting images are analysed using the DXO software.

Signal to noise ratio

A high signal to noise ratio (SNR) indicates a cleaner and better quality image.

Samsung st90 snr

JPEG images from the Samsung ST90 show a consistent results for Signal to Noise ratio, out performing the Nikon Coolpix S2500 from ISO 800.

Dynamic range

Samsung st90 dynamic range

This chart indicates that the Samsung ST90's JPEGs have a at least a 1EV higher dynamic range than the Fujifilm Finepix Z90 and Nikon Coolpix S2500 up to a sensitivity of ISO 200, and is only just beaten by the Canon Powershot A3300 IS.