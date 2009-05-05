Polaroid's new 'instant printing' digi camera

Polaroid is set to launch what is perhaps the ideal festival and party gadget for the summer – the Polaroid Two – a nifty little digital camera that can print out your pictures instantly.

Firebox is one of the first UK retailers to get hold of Polaroid Two stock, just in time for the summer hols, Glastonbury and all those late night hazy weekend barbeques coming up over the next three or four months. We hope!

Low-spec, high-fun

The camera itself is nothing much to write home about, other than the fact that it has an in-built printer.

It is a basic 5-megapixel digi cam that prints 300dpi images onto Polaroid's sticky-back Zink photo paper. Perfectly sized at 3 x 2 inches, for dishing out to all those new friends you met in that bizarre club in Ibiza (and to help you remember them, the following day!).

Of course, the Polaroid Two has the massive advantage over the old-school Polaroids in that you get to select only the best pics before choosing to print them out. So you won't have to worry (too much) about wasting the rather expensive paper, which is still going to cost you £18 for 70 sheets.

Each mini masterpiece will take around 40 seconds to print. The Polaroid Two also features a 4x digital zoom, an electronic timer, movie mode, an SD memory card slot, preset shooting modes and a PC link-up option.

Firebox has the exclusive in the UK from 11th May, with the Polaroid Two setting you back £229.95, including your first free 10 sheets of printing paper.

Via Firebox