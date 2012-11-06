Nikon unleashes D5200 'advanced beginner' DSLR

Nikon's new D5200 boasts a 24.1 million pixel sensor, which the company says has been designed newly for the camera.

Also on board is the latest EXPEED 3 image processor, designed for high-speed operation, enhanced video recording options and high ISO sensitivity.

ISO capability has been expanded to include speeds between ISO 100 and 6400, which is extendable up to 25600.

The camera's autofocus system, metering sensor and scene recognition are the same as in the D7000, the camera above it in the range.

Read our hands on

Nikon D5200 review

A 3-inch 920k dot vari-angle LCD monitor, like the one in the D5100 has been included with shooting from awkward angles in mind.

Slight ergonomic changes have been made since the D5100, with the D5200 being slightly smaller and on-screen graphics redesigned.

Sharing

Like the D3200, the D5200 is compatible with the optional WU-1a Wireless Mobile adapter, meaning you can share images via social networks and email, or control the camera remotely when connected wirelessly to a smart phone or tablet.

Full HD video recording at 60i or 50i is available, while full time servo AF (AF-F) promises to keep the focus on moving objects throughout filming.

The D5200 has the same 'Effects' mode as seen on the D5100. This mode offers seven digital filters including Selective Colour, Miniature, High and Low Key, Silhouette, Colour Sketch and Night Vision.

The Nikon D5200 body only price is set to be around £719.99/US$1,150/AU$1,109. The body plus 18-55mm kit lens price will be £819.99/$US1,307/$AU1,262 A release date of December is expected.