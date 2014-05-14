Nikon S2 keeps it simple for the Instagram generation

Nikon has introduced a new compact system camera for its 1 range. The S2 features a 14.2 million pixel CMOS sensor with no optical low-pass filter for better detail resolution.

Like other Nikon 1 cameras, the S2 uses a one-inch type sensor. This is combined with an Expeed 4A processing engine that allows the camera's native sensitivity run of ISO 200 - 12800.

Aiming itself squarely at the Instagram generation, a new Creative Palette function has been introduced, which Nikon says includes a range of "studio-quality" filters.

For video, a new Auto Image Capture mode has been introduced - this mode automatically takes high-resolution still images while filming videos.

The Nikon 1 range of cameras boasts very fast shooting speeds and the S2 is no different. It can shoot ten raw format images at up to 20fps with continuous autofocus, or an incredible 60fps with focus fixed at the first frame.

Focusing

135 autofocus points make up the S2's hybrid AF system. Of those points, 73 phase-detection points are included, while the rest are contrast detection AF points.

Nikon has designed the camera to be as simple to use as possible, with buttons such as the "F" button providing instant access to the feature menu for quick changes, as well as simple menus and easy to understand icons.

On the back of the camera is a three inch, 460k dot LCD screen. Unlike the recently announced Nikon V3, it is not touch sensitive however.

As standard, the S2 comes with an 11-27.5 f/3.5-5.6 lens, which can be used to switch the camera on and off. It is also compatible with Nikon's growing range of Nikkor 1 lenses.

The Nikon 1 S2 price will be £379.99 (about AU$478) including kit lens, and will be available from June.