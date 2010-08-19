Canon Ixus 1000 HS unveiled

The Canon Ixus 1000 HS has been launched to mark 10 years of the Ixus brand, with the camera giants insisting that the digital camera is one of the 'most advanced models to date'.

Canon's Ixus 1000HS comes in silver, pink or brown and features a 10x optical zoom, 10MP CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4 processing.

Canon has also thrown in 1080p full HD video recording, a 3-inch LCD screen, image stabilising and all the benefits of its HS system.

"The integrated HS System ensures excellent performance in low light, taking advantage of the 10MP high-sensitivity CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4 processor to provide premium image quality and up to 60 per cent lower noise levels at all ISO speeds," states Canon's release.

Capture the 'natural ambience'

"The camera also supports a maximum ISO speed of 3200 at full resolution, while an extended maximum speed of ISO 6400 is available at 2.5MP resolution, allowing the camera to capture the natural ambience of dimly-lit environments without the flash.

"The HS System also enables high-speed, non-stop action to be recorded until either the shutter button is released or the memory card becomes full.

"Up to 3.7 shots per second continuous shooting at full 10MP resolution, captures fast-moving subjects in maximum detail, and up to 8.8 shots per second at 2.5MP resolution in High-speed Burst mode means users will never miss a moment's action."

The Canon Ixus 1000 HS has a UK release date of September 2010, and is priced at £349.

Canon has created a special video commemorating 10 years of the Ixus brand, which you can see below: