ZTE Kis 3 Max is cheap, but the name's misleading

The ZTE Kis 3 Max has arrived in the UK offering up a low cost Android smartphone experience exclusively with the Virgin Media network.

At just £64.99 (plus a £10 top up) on PAYG the Kis 3 Max is certainly affordable, but as you'd expect from a phone at this price point the specs are distinctly run of the mill.

In terms of power you'll have to settle for a 1.3GHz dual-core processor and 512GB of RAM, which will struggle to run the latest games, while 4GB of storage is hardly a lot - there is a microSD slot with support for cards up to 32GB though.

The good news it that the ZTE Kis 3 Max does arrive running Android 4.4 KitKat, and it boasts a sizeable 4.5-inch display (854 x 480), 5MP rear camera, 2MP front snapper and a 1850mAh battery.