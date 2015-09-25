Win an iPhone 6S - Twitter Competition

UPDATE: Our WINNER has been picked! Congrats!

techradar has had a recent makeover, and to celebrate we're giving you the chance to win a brand new iPhone 6s.

To enter, all you need to do is tweet us – or tag us in – a photo demonstrating why you think you need a brand new iPhone 6s. Perhaps you have a really old iPhone, smashed screen, bits falling off it.

Send us your photo, follow the below criteria, and our judges will pick one lucky winner who they feel is in most desperate need of a new iPhone 6s.

Because giving away a brand new iPhone 6S isn't enough, you can also download our completely free ebook that provides more info on the iPhone 6S and iOS 9 in one handy place.

Criteria:

1. Photos must feature your existing phone in its current state

2. The post must include the hashtag #HomeOfTechUK

3. You must also tag techradar (@techradar) into the post via Twitter only, we cannot accept entries on Facebook or other social platforms such as Instagram or Snapchat.

4. Entrants must be following us at @techradar on Twitter, those who enter but aren't following will be disqualified.

5. Enter by 3pm (BST) on Monday 28 September 2015 when the competition closes

6. Entrants must be 18 years old or over, and based in the United Kingdom. Proof may be required.

All posts which meet the above criteria will be judged by the techradar team and an independent adjudicator, who will pick the photo from a shortlist of entries.

For all Ts & Cs, click here

Terms and conditions

By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below, as well as the Competition Rules: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/