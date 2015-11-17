The best iPhone 5C prices and deals in November 2015

Check out our Black Friday deals page for all best deals this November!

The iPhone 5C is not long for this world as you read these words. The plucky phone was launched back in September 2013 and was something of a departure for Apple. It wasn't cheap, but it was cheaper than the regular iPhone, and it cut out things like the fingerprint scanner and aluminum unibody. But it was still an iPhone and always a good handset. The biggest problem with the 5C these days is that it's 8GB only. This makes it less than ideal for anyone wanting to use it for music, although Apple Music offers streaming now, and that could be a good alternative to storing loads of music. Prices should be low now, but do be aware that Apple has officially stopped selling this handset in many markets and may well stop supporting it with iOS updates. For now though, enjoy some of the best prices around!

iPhone 5C: Fact File

In terms of the tech specs under the hood the iPhone 5C rocks up with the same A6 processor and 4-inch, 1136 x 640 Retina display you'll find on the iPhone 5. You'll also get an 8MP rear facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and single LED flash, 1.9MP HD front facing snapper for Facetime as well as LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

Battery life was given a boost over the iPhone 5 though, and it's interesting to note that the iPhone 5C supported more LTE (4G) bands than any other phone when it launched in 2013, meaning it will work on pretty much any 4G network around the world - music to the ears for users in some countries.

That also includes support for both the traditional FDD-LTE networks and the newer TD-LTE networks that are starting to appear around the world.

Battery and body

Now onto that body - oh yes so much has been said about that body. The iPhone 5C ditched the aluminium of its flagship namesake phones in favour of hard-coated polycarbonate (that's plastic to you and me).

Now before you start panicking about soft plastic Apple has revealed that hiding under the unibody plastic shell is a steel frame which also doubles as the antenna.

Measuring 124.4 x 59.2 x 8.97mm and weighing in at 132g the iPhone 5C is slightly chunkier and heavier than the iPhone 5, but to make up for the extra size Apple has managed to squeeze a larger battery into the handset.

Apple says you'll still be able to get 10 hours of 3G talktime out of the iPhone 5C, or 250 hours of standby.