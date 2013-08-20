Sony Xperia Z1 could usurp Xperia i1 and Honami as flagship's moniker

We've been hearing a lot about the Xperia i1/Honami in recent weeks, but now the phone tipped to be Sony's next flagship offering will apparently break cover as the Sony Xperia Z1.

The name was flaunted in the XDA Developers forum, a hotbed for various leaks, by a well established member going by the name "DooMLoRD" - scary stuff.

According to the user, he's heard the Honami may be called the Xperia Z1 (Z One) when it's launched - potentially on September 4.

While it's worth taking the news with a decent dosage of salt, it's worth noting that the Xperia Z1 name has been given another endorsement, this time by twitter user @stagueve who's editor of French site NowhereElse.

Caught in the act

And if that's not enough Honami/Xperiai1/Xperia Z1 news for you then you're in luck, as some alleged press images of the handset have snuck online via Chinese site ePrice.

Great for horses (credit: ePrice)

From the looks of it, the Xperia Z1 (or is that i1?) could well sport black, purple and white body colours - perfect for women, flowers and horses if you want to take the press images literally.

We're still erring on the side of caution with the name and we wouldn't be surprised if there's another twist in the tale before September 4. What's your money on, i1, Z1 or something else?

Via UnwiredView