Snapchat messages no longer expire after 10 secs…for a price

Snapchat has updated its app today, bringing with it it's first in-app purchase that lets you basically buy more replays.

Currently, Snapchat lets you replay one snap per day, and then it would disappear, just like all other Snaps.

But now, if you live in the US, you'll be able to buy three more replays per day starting at $0.99. But of course, the Snap will disappear after replaying as well.

"We've provided one Replay per Snapchatter per day, sometimes frustrating the millions of Snapchatters who receive many daily Snaps deserving of a Replay,"

"But then we realized - a Replay is like a compliment! So why stop at just one?"

Funny face

It's an interesting way for Snapchat to make extra cash and still keep the app ad-free, but at nearly $1 for just three extra replays, we wouldn't call it a great deal, and interestingly, Snapchat agrees.

"They're a little pricey - but time is money!" Snapchat said.

The new update also adds a new Lenses feature, which adds special effects to selfies.

You can add the features by holding down on your face before taking the selfie, which will bring up the different effects you can add.

There's also Trophy Case feature, that unlocks different trophy emojis. Luckily, you don't need to purchase these trophies.