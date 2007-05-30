Sleek Nokia 6500 duo deliver 3G with style

Two temptingly elegant 3G handsets have been added to Nokia's mid-range line-up - the 6500 slide and 6500 classic. The Nokia 6500 duo are not quite identical twins; as the names suggest, the 6500 slide is a sliderphone, while the 6500 classic is a slimline candybar design.

The 6500 slide is better equipped for high quality photography, with a 3.2-megapixel camera featuring Carl Zeiss optics, and a front facing camera for video calls. The 6500 classic, on the other hand, has a 2-megpaixel camera on the back but no secondary video call camera.

The 6500 slide also has image-conscious applications inside, including Flickr, Adobe Photoshop and PictBridge. A TV-Out jack and supplied cable also allows images to be screened directly on a TV.

The 6500 classic has a 1GB internal memory for storing images, music and other content. Its smooth anodized aluminium casing is only 9.5mm thin, and it weighs in at 94g.The 6500 slide is also sleekly finished, with a brushed stainless steel exterior.

6500 common functions

The two 6500 models are both 3G and quad-band GSM handsets, with large 2.2-inch 16.7-million colour displays. High-speed 3G content downloading and streaming, plus full web browsing are supported on both models. Both 6500s have multi-format music and video players built in too.

Stereo Bluetooth and micro-USB connectivity with USB mass storage are supported on both 6500s. Despite their smartphone-style looks, both models run on Nokia's regular Series 40 platform that most Nokia users will be familiar with.

Both 6500 models are expected to be available in the third quarter of this year. The 6500 slide will cost around 370 Euro (£245) while the 6500 classic will cost 320 Euro (£210).

Nokia 6500 classic - key features

3G, quad-band GSM/GPRS

2-megapixel camera, with dual LED flash and 8x digital zoom

Display: 2.2-inch QVGA 320x240 pixels, 16.7 million colours

Anodized aluminium case

High-speed audio and video downloading and streaming (384kbps max)

1GB internal memory

Multi-format music player

Video player

Push email with attachments

Speakerphone

Stereo Bluetooth

Dimensions: 109.8 (h) x 45 (w) x 9.5 (d) mm. Weight: 94g

Micro USB connectivity

USB mass storage support

Nokia 6500 slide - key features