Samsung's Galaxy Alpha launches exclusively on AT&T September 26

The Galaxy Alpha is the face that could launch 1,000 metal Samsung smartphones and soon it will launch on AT&T.

The big blue telecom just announced the Samsung Galaxy Alpha would come exclusively to its online and retail stores starting September 26. The phone will be available in charcoal black, dazzling white and frosted gold for $199 with a two-year contract.

Alternatively, users could pay for the device in installments with AT&T's Next program. Interested buyers can either chose to fork over 18 payments of $25.55 per month or $30.65 per month over the course of a year.

Lastly the smartphone is also available for $612.99 without any yearly commitment.

Metal rims and all the works

Samsung's first metal-framed handset features a 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED, which blows its direct competitor, the iPhone 6 out of the water. By comparison, Apple has fitted its latest smartphone with a much lower resolution 1334 x 750 pixel, 4.7-inch screen.

Internally, the Galaxy Alpha sports a Exynos 5 Octa chipset with a quad-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A15 processor along side a quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7 CPU. The handset is also equipped with 2GB of RAM, 32GB in storage, plus a 12MP rear camera and 2.1MP front snapper.