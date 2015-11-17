The best Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge prices and deals in January 2016

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is one of our favourite phones. The curved edge may not have much functional use, but as a thing of beauty it's up there with a crisp September morning as summer makes way for autumn. The beauty of the S6 Edge comes at a cost though, and that cost is, well, the cost. This is far and away one of the most expensive phones you can buy – so it's a good thing that we're here to help you find the best deal.

Galaxy S6 Edge 32GB

32GB is where the fun starts with the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge. And what fun it is thanks to one of the coolest smartphone designs ever. The curved 'Edge' display doesn't revolutionize functionality. But combined with AMOLED screen technology it does look utterly spectacular. And it does do some funky things when it comes to allowing for notifications without the need to fully power up the whole screen and handset. Overall, it's hard to believe that the S6 Edge is even distantly related the plasticy Galaxy handsets Samsung used to make.

Galaxy S6 Edge 64GB

The Galaxy S6 Edge ain't exactly cheap, whatever version you go for. So it probably doesn't make sense to skimp on memory. If you can stretch to the 64GB, version, therefore, you'll be glad you did in the long run. Not running out of memory will make all those awesome S6 Edge features that much more enjoyable. Like super-fast charging functionality that allows you to add around four hours of battery life in just 10 minutes. Or a crazy octo-core CPU with four 2.1GHz cores for when performance is critical and four 1.5GHz cores for optimizing battery life. It's all very, very clever.

Galaxy S6 Edge 128GB

If you demand the very best, money no object, then this is it. 128GB's worth of pure Samsung sexiness and surely one of if not the coolest handsets on the market. On paper, the Galaxy S6 Edge doesn't have a huge advantage over the already awesome Galaxy S6. In the metal and in your hand, it's a different matter altogether. The curved 'Edge' display adds an intangible element of the exotic that suits the cutting-edge Samsung package, including a super fast processor and 3GB of RAM, just perfectly. Factor in features like wireless charging and 4K video capture from the excellent 16MP camera and we'll virtually guarantee you won't be disappointed, even given the premium pricing.