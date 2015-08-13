Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Note 5 promising a multitasking monster behind powerful specs and display.

However the Galaxy Note 4 is a device that has impressive specs of its own and even has the ability to run the Gear VR headset with barely a hint of lag.

So how does the fifth generation phablet stack up against its predecessor?

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Design

The two Note's are rather different in design. It seems Samsung decided to experiment a bit with the Note 4 by giving it a textured, leather-y back made of plastic.

On the new Note, the team went back to the drawing board and decided on axing the texturized look. It's unclear what kind of material the back is made of at the moment but it's smoothed out and looks like a polished metal though it's likely plastic.

The edges on the Note 5's back are also curved to allow for easier holding. The Note 4 has a slight curve its edges but they're less pronounced.

The Note 4 measures in at 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5mm where the Note 5 is slimmer at 153.2 x 76.1 x 7.6mm.

With the Note 4 weighing in at 176g while the Note 5 is 171g, there's a distinct difference in weight when held in hand.

The S-Pen has changed as well in terms of software but not so much in hardware. Instead of pulling the pen out on the Note 5, you push it into the chassis and it clicks out. It's easier to access and makes more sense than its previous method. Once the pen is in hand, you can also immediately jot down notes on the screen without needing to open any extra apps.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Display

The Note 4 boasts a brilliant Super AMOLED display with QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution at 515ppi. The Note 5 has the exact same eye-poppingly bright display resolution but with a slightly higher pixel density of 518ppi. They also share a 5.7-inch screen so you'll hardly be able to tell the difference between the two.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Specs

There's no question the Note 4 packs some powerful guts with its 2.7GHz quad-core processor and 3GB of RAM. That means Android 5.1 runs smoothly, and there shouldn't be lag during operation.

Samsung went and upped the ante by popping in an Octa-core Exynos 7420 that's 64-bit ready running at 2.17GHz in the newer Note. Couple that with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and you've got yourself a multitasking champ of a phone ready for the power users out there.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Camera

Both Notes sport 16MP optical image stabilization but that's where the similarities end.

Perfect for selfies and video chatting, the Note 5 has upped the quality and included a better front-facing camera at 5MP compared to the Note 4's 3.7MP front snapper.

RAW support has also been added as well as live streaming. Specifically, through the camera, you can choose to live stream to a private YouTube channel to share with friends in real time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Battery

At 3,000mAh, the battery is smaller in the Note 5 than last year's 3220mAh. Granted the Note 4 is slightly larger but given that the screen sizes remain the same it's odd Samsung downgraded the capacity. However, the Note 5 is a bit lighter and houses more RAM than its predecessor - sacrifices must have been made with the battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Pricing and availability

So far AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon Wireless will have the Note 5 on August 21, with pre-orders beginning August 13.

With the off-contract Note 4 first launching for around $800, £600 (around AU$960), the 5 has also hit that steep price point.

You'll pay top dollar for the Galaxy Note 5 with AT&T charging $250 for the 32GB version if you buy the phone with a two-year agreement, and $349.99 for 64GB on the same terms.

That's $50 less expensive than the Note 4 launch price, but it ends up being $740 for 32GB and $840 for 64GB off-contract.

Don't expect the same for the UK, where it would likely cost the usual £600, or Australia (AU$940). Samsung doesn't currently have a UK release date for the Galaxy Note 5.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Verdict

The Note 5 is definitely a sleeker, updated version of the Note 4 and a worthy follow up. Its design is far more appealing to the eye and the S-Pen has better functionality.

The smaller battery capacity is still questionable at this point since it's untested but the 5 seemingly surpasses the 4 in every other respect.

For the power users and those who desire an upgraded multitasking machine, the Galaxy Note 5 is beyond capable and can handle all your mobile phone needs.