Nokia N82: camera, GPS, multimedia computer

Nokia today announced the Nokia N82, its latest high-end mobile handset 'optimised for photography, navigation and internet connectivity'.

The new Nokia N82 targets Sony Ericsson's Cyber-shot handsets and offers more camera capabilities than any previous Nokia handset. There are also plenty opportunities for sharing your pictures instantly with others.

Who needs a compact camera?

The Nokia N82 follows on where its predecessor, the Nokia N95, left off. It comes stacked with a 5-megapixel camera (with xenon flash, auto-focus and Carl Zeiss optics), as well as A-GPS, pre-installed Nokia Maps and Wi-Fi connectivity. A 2GB microSD card is thrown when you buy the Nokia N82.

"The evolution of camera capabilities in mobile devices has been extremely fast over the past years," says Satu Ehrnrooth, head of Nokia Nseries cameras category, multimedia at Nokia.

"With the Nokia N82 we have reached such a superior level in image quality, speed and ease of use that not only does it outperform any other cameraphone on the market, but it's also a very credible alternative for single purpose digital still cameras."

Building on the N95's strengths

The Nokia N82 also lets you listen to music via the Nokia Music Store, browse the web, play games via N-Gage, and chat online. Like the Apple iPhone, the Nokia N82 also features a built-in orientation sensor that rotates the user interface between horizontal and portrait mode.

The pre-installed Nokia Maps and A-GPS functionality are designed to help you find your way about in any country and features some 15 million points of interest. You'll also be able to buy additional content for the map software, such as city maps.

The Nokia N82 will be available in the coming weeks priced around £373. Expect it to be available free on some contracts though.