OnePlus Mini shows up with dual rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner

OnePlus has only just released its second phone in the form of the OnePlus 2, but some new renders suggest it won't be longuntil we see a third handset from the company.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has previously confirmed that there will be a third phone by the end of the year, but he didn't specify how it would differ from the OnePlus 2.

It looks like the next phone from the company will be the OnePlus Mini if leaked shots from Chinese site Mobile-Dad are to be believed.

Miniature excitement

The design language of OnePlus remains, but this time there's a round fingerprint scanner on the back along with two cameras, both paired with an LED flash.

There are two speaker grilles at the bottom of the phone, and the design is much rounder than that of the two existing OnePlus offerings.

You should take this leak with a big pinch of salt, as we haven't heard much from the site before, but the renders look pretty official.

And it makes sense for OnePlus to release a smaller, cheaper handset before turning its attention to a OnePlus 3. Many people are still waiting to get their hands on the OnePlus 2 because of the company's 'invitation' system, so it would make little sense for OnePlus to release a third flagship any time soon.

