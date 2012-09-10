Nokia asks ethics officer to investigate faked Lumia video

Nokia has enlisted the services of an ethics officer to conduct a review into the controversial 'faked' promotional video for the new Lumia 920 handset.

The video, shown at the launch last week, was supposed to show off the capabilities of the built-in 8.7-megapixel PureView stills camera and video camera, fitted with advanced image stabilising capabilities.

However, The Verge examined the video in detail and found the reflection of a cameraman within the video.

As well as the video, Nokia admitted that the still shots were also not taken with the Lumia 920.

The revelation has caused huge embarrassment and further damage to the ailing smartphone giant's reputation as it battles against the odds to re-establish itself among the mobile elite.

No disclaimer

Business Week brings word from Nokia that the ethics and compliance officer will seek to "understand what happened," and the company will deal with the issue "quickly, fairly and privately."

The company did not go as far as to claim that the device was used to produce the video, but did not say otherwise, leaving viewers to assume that all of that gorgeous footage arose from the Lumia 920.

Nokia spokeswoman Susan Sheehan said: "What we understand to date is that it was nobody's intention to mislead, but there was poor judgment in the decision not to use a disclaimer."

With falling device sales, massive job cuts and a share price in free fall, this controversy was really the last thing Nokia needed

The launch of the Lumia 920, the company's first Windows Phone 8 handset, was supposed to be the Finns' ticket back to the big time. Now it has completely lost control of the story.

Via: Business Week